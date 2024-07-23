U.S. Olympic Committee Sues Logan Paul's PRIME for Trademark Infringement

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has filed a lawsuit against beverage company PRIME, co-founded by Logan Paul, according to The New York Times.

The committee claims that PRIME has unlawfully used Olympic and Team USA trademarks to promote a sports drink featuring Kevin Durant. These trademarks are exclusively licensed to Coca-Cola for beverage use in the U.S.

The lawsuit, filed on July 19 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, accuses PRIME Hydration of “willful” and “blatant” trademark infringement.

The U.S. Olympic Committee seeks to recover all profits from the alleged infringement and is demanding “millions of dollars” in punitive damages. The complaint highlights packaging, online ads, and promotional materials for the drink featuring Durant, along with the terms Olympic, Olympian, Team USA, and Gold for Gold, all of which are trademarks owned by the committee.

An attorney for the Olympic Committee contacted PRIME Hydration on July 10, requesting that they stop using the trademarks. Despite this, the lawsuit states that the company continued to distribute the drink to stores and promoted it on LinkedIn after receiving the warning.

PRIME Hydration, launched by Logan Paul and YouTuber KSI in 2022, has previously come under fire from lawmakers and medical professionals for its PRIME Energy drink's high caffeine content, which is considered dangerous for children.