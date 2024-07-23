WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in Line for WWE Rewards

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in Line for WWE Rewards

WE Superstars Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton are reportedly in the good graces of WWE officials.

According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, the company is impressed with Jax’s performance since her return to the ring last year. The former Women’s Champion has continued to climb the ranks, culminating in her recent victory at the Queen of the Ring tournament, which has earned her a title shot against Bayley at SummerSlam.

WRKD suggests that Jax could be in line for another championship reign as a reward for her improved in-ring work.

Meanwhile, Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton is also said to be on the receiving end of positive feedback. While it remains unclear if she will cash in her briefcase on Jax or another opponent, the report indicates that the company has big plans for the rising star.

WWE 2K24 DLC Release Date Update Announced

A change to the next WWE 2K24 DLC pack has officially been announced, with the release date being moved. The ‘Pat McAfee Pack’ [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 23, 2024 06:29PM


Tags: #wwe #nia jax #tiffany stratton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88619/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π