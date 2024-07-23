Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in Line for WWE Rewards

WE Superstars Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton are reportedly in the good graces of WWE officials.
According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, the company is impressed with Jax’s performance since her return to the ring last year. The former Women’s Champion has continued to climb the ranks, culminating in her recent victory at the Queen of the Ring tournament, which has earned her a title shot against Bayley at SummerSlam.
WRKD suggests that Jax could be in line for another championship reign as a reward for her improved in-ring work.
Meanwhile, Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton is also said to be on the receiving end of positive feedback. While it remains unclear if she will cash in her briefcase on Jax or another opponent, the report indicates that the company has big plans for the rising star.
Nia Jax has received praise in recent months for her continuously improved performance and is expected to be rewarded for it.— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) July 23, 2024
Tiffany Stratton will reap the rewards as well.. pic.twitter.com/MxpeOl3nrL
