WWE 2K24 DLC Release Date Update Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

A change to the next WWE 2K24 DLC pack has officially been announced, with the release date being moved.

The ‘Pat McAfee Pack’ will feature Raw announcer Pat McAfee as a playable character, alongside AJ Hawk, Boston Conner, Darius Butler, and Ty Schmitt, all of whom will come with Pat McAfee Show branding.

Initially scheduled for a July 24 release, McAfee recently tweeted that this pack would be delayed.

WWE Games has now confirmed the new release date as July 31.

Additionally, WWE Games revealed on Twitter that a "usable football" will now be included in the DLC pack: