Ronda Rousey Shares Thoughts on the State of Women’s Wrestling in WWE

The former UFC and WWE champion discussed the current landscape of women's wrestling during a recent interview with TV Insider, emphasizing the importance of female representation in the sport. Rousey reflected on the progress WWE has made in highlighting its female competitors.

"I saw a post from Nattie the other day that they had a card or half of the matches on the card were women. That was the last real hurdle for us to get to," Rousey said. "To have equal representation in the programming time. I’m sure the matches themselves didn’t get the time the men got for the most part, but all these steps forward make it so much easier for those after us to continue to start where we left off rather than all the way to the back."

Despite the strides made, Rousey expressed concern that WWE regressed after her historic WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, she noted that WWE has since course-corrected under Triple H's leadership.

"We can keep pushing farther and farther and help the next generations. There was a point after we had the main event of WrestleMania that I feel like WWE took several steps back, but now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I feel we are taking steps forward again. I’m extremely encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry."

Rousey wrestled her last match for WWE one year ago at SummerSlam. Since then, she has made a few brief appearances at indie events and wrestled one match for ROH alongside Marina Shafir.