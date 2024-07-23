MVP Teases In-Ring Return Amid WWE Exit Rumors

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MVP took to Instagram on Monday to hint at an imminent return to in-ring action amid growing speculation about his departure from WWE.

As we previously reported on WrestlingNewsSource, the contracts for both Bobby Lashley and MVP are set to expire soon.

MVP shared a photo of his wrestling boots and luggage, with the caption:

“Dusted these off…”

When a fan commented that the boots didn’t appear to be hung up, MVP responded emphatically, “Because they are NOT!!!”