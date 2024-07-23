WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MVP Teases In-Ring Return Amid WWE Exit Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

MVP took to Instagram on Monday to hint at an imminent return to in-ring action amid growing speculation about his departure from WWE.

As we previously reported on WrestlingNewsSource, the contracts for both Bobby Lashley and MVP are set to expire soon.

MVP shared a photo of his wrestling boots and luggage, with the caption:

“Dusted these off…”

When a fan commented that the boots didn’t appear to be hung up, MVP responded emphatically, “Because they are NOT!!!”


