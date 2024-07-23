WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Buddy Matthews Reacts to Rhea Ripley's Lick on Dominik Mysterio

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

AEW star Buddy Matthews has humorously reacted to Rhea Ripley licking Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw.

Since Rhea Ripley’s return on the July 8 Raw episode, Dominik Mysterio has been trying to win her favor back.

On the June 22 show, Dominik appeared to succeed after telling Liv Morgan he hated her, making her cry. Following this, Rhea Ripley whispered something to Dominik and licked his face.

Buddy Matthews, Ripley's real-life husband, responded on Twitter with a GIF of Stitch from Lilo & Stitch licking a window.

Ripley hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 40 in April due to a shoulder injury. She will return at SummerSlam to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship.

Tags: #aew #buddy matthews #raw #rhea ripley #dominik mysterio

