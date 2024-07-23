WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Big Segments Announced for WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

WWE SmackDown has two new segments confirmed for this week's episode.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, will address the open challenge issued by former champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The intense rivalry between these two teams is expected to escalate as they lay the groundwork for a potential rematch.

Meanwhile, the countdown to WWE SummerSlam continues as Cody Rhodes prepares to confront The Bloodline. Following a brutal attack last week, Rhodes will address the actions of Solo Sikoa and the rest of the faction. With just one week to go until their Universal Championship showdown, tensions are at an all-time high.

Fans can expect fireworks as these two segments unfold on Friday night

Tags: #wwe #smackdown

