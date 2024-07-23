Bo Dallas Ambushes Chad Gable, Executes Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail Finisher

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Monday, Bo Dallas made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw, taking on the persona of Uncle Howdy and delivering Bray Wyatt’s iconic finishing move, the 'Sister Abigail'.

The night took an unexpected turn after Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Xavier Woods lost a six-man tag match against the Final Testament. However, it was the post-match events that truly captivated the audience.

Chad Gable, accompanied by the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed), emerged to confront the former Alpha Academy members. Gable proposed that Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine should rejoin him, but they refused.

As tensions escalated and the Creed Brothers alongside Gable began to attack Otis and Tozawa, the scene was interrupted by the dramatic arrival of the Wyatt Sicks. Four members of the Wyatt Sicks appeared on the entrance ramp, diverting the attention of the Creeds who were outside the ring.

Amidst the chaos, Bo Dallas, donning the new 'Uncle Howdy' mask, stealthily entered the ring from behind Gable. Dallas then seized Gable and executed the Sister Abigail, Bray Wyatt’s signature move. The show concluded with the now familiar jump scare, fading to black and leaving the audience in suspense.