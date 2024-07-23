WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wyatt Sicks' Mysterious Transformation Continues

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

Wyatt Sicks' Mysterious Transformation Continues

WWE Raw delivered another cryptic chapter in the ongoing saga of the Wyatt Sicks on Monday night. This week's focus shifted to the former Nikki Cross, who appeared in a haunting vignette as a "witch-like being."

The video, reminiscent of previous cryptic messages, featured a disembodied voice claiming to have been ignored and lied to before finding salvation within the Wyatt Sicks. This latest installment adds another layer to the enigmatic group's backstory and further fuels speculation about their ultimate goals.

The Wyatt Sicks have been steadily building momentum in recent weeks. Last week, they made their in-ring debut, coming to the aid of Bo Dallas after an attack by Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. Before that, a series of VHS tapes featuring former Wyatt Family members Erick Rowan, Bo Dallas, and Uncle Howdy had been released, hinting at a larger narrative.

