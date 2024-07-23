WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Intercontinental Title Match Announced For SummerSlam 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

A new title match was officially added to the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event after a match on Raw.

A resurrection of their NXT feud, a pair of former NXT Championship opponents faced off again as Bron Breakker took on Ilja Dragunov on Monday’s July 22 edition of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the match, it was confirmed that the winner would face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

The match came to an end after Breakker caught Dragunov with a mid-air spear on the outside of the ring, with the referee determining that Dragunov was unable to continue.

Bron Breakker was officially declared the winner and it was confirmed he will challenge Sami Zayn at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship in a rematch from Money in the Bank.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Set for SummerSlam with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee

After months of anticipation, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre will headline SummerSlam. Punk returned on Monday's Raw, declaring he was cleared an [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 23, 2024


