CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Set for SummerSlam with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee

After months of anticipation, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre will headline SummerSlam. Punk returned on Monday's Raw, declaring he was cleared and wanted to fight McIntyre immediately. McIntyre refused, insisting it should be a big-money match at SummerSlam.

McIntyre retrieved a bracelet with AJ Lee and Larry's names, leading to Adam Pearce reinstating him for the match. Despite Punk's insistence on fighting on Raw, Pearce warned both wrestlers would be suspended if they touched before SummerSlam. Seth Rollins then entered, announcing he would be the special guest referee for their match.

Punk has been out since January due to a torn triceps from McIntyre's Futureshock DDT. Since WrestleMania 40, Punk has cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship repeatedly. Punk was cleared last week, spotted at the WWE Performance Center.

SummerSlam 2024, on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, will also feature:

- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - Undisputed WWE Championship

- Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther - World Heavyweight Championship

- Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax - WWE Women's Championship

- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship

- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship

- Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight - United States Championship

- Jelly Roll to perform