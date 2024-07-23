WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Raw Temporarily Moves to SyFy for July 29th and August 5th Episodes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 23, 2024

WWE Raw Temporarily Moves to SyFy for July 29th and August 5th Episodes

During Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole revealed that the show will temporarily switch stations for two upcoming episodes. The July 29th and August 5th episodes of WWE Raw will air on the SyFy channel instead of their usual home on the USA Network. This change is due to USA Network’s extensive coverage of the Olympic Games.

WWE Raw isn’t the only program affected by this shift. NXT will also move its broadcasts to the SyFy channel for its Great American Bash specials. These special episodes are scheduled to air on July 30th and August 6th.

Fans should mark their calendars and adjust their viewing plans accordingly to catch all the WWE action on the SyFy channel during these dates.

 


Tags: #wwe #raw #syfy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88607/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π