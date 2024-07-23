WWE Raw Temporarily Moves to SyFy for July 29th and August 5th Episodes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole revealed that the show will temporarily switch stations for two upcoming episodes. The July 29th and August 5th episodes of WWE Raw will air on the SyFy channel instead of their usual home on the USA Network. This change is due to USA Network’s extensive coverage of the Olympic Games.

WWE Raw isn’t the only program affected by this shift. NXT will also move its broadcasts to the SyFy channel for its Great American Bash specials. These special episodes are scheduled to air on July 30th and August 6th.

Fans should mark their calendars and adjust their viewing plans accordingly to catch all the WWE action on the SyFy channel during these dates.