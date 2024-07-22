WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE President Nick Khan Sells $2.39 Million Worth of TKO Stock

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

WWE President Nick Khan is divesting 22,693 Class A shares of TKO stock, currently valued at $2,394,846.54.

A new SEC filing reveals that Fidelity Brokerage Services facilitated the sale, categorized as a “Restricted Stock Vesting” transaction.

The filing specifies: “If the securities were purchased and full payment therefor was not made in cash at the time of purchase, explain in the table or in a note thereto the nature of the consideration given. If the consideration consisted of any note or other obligation, or if payment was made in installments describe the arrangement and state when the note or other obligation was discharged in full or the last installment paid.”

Tags: #wwe #nick khan

