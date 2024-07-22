Update on Tamina Snuka's WWE Status

Veteran WWE superstar Tamina Snuka has not competed since February, where she suffered a defeat to Mia Yim on an episode of MAIN EVENT. According to PW Insider, despite her absence from recent programming, Tamina is still listed under the company's MISC. section internally. This update comes amid widespread speculation within the WWE Universe that she might have parted ways with WWE.
Tamina, who debuted with WWE in 2010, is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. Throughout her career, she has held the women’s tag championship once and is a nine-time 24/7 Champion.
