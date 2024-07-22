WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Tamina Snuka's WWE Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

Veteran WWE superstar Tamina Snuka has not competed since February, where she suffered a defeat to Mia Yim on an episode of MAIN EVENT. According to PW Insider, despite her absence from recent programming, Tamina is still listed under the company's MISC. section internally. This update comes amid widespread speculation within the WWE Universe that she might have parted ways with WWE.

Tamina, who debuted with WWE in 2010, is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. Throughout her career, she has held the women’s tag championship once and is a nine-time 24/7 Champion.

Source: PWInsider
