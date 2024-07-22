Former WWE Star Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) Enters Free Agency

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes, better known as Trevor Lee, is officially a free agent.

The high-flying wrestler, who held both the NXT Million Dollar Championship and the NXT North American Championship, was surprisingly released by WWE earlier this year shortly after his main roster debut.

Prior to his WWE tenure, Lee made a significant impact on the independent scene and IMPACT Wrestling (formerly TNA). With his non-compete clause now expired, the talented performer is ready to make waves in the wrestling world once again.

Where will Trevor Lee land next?