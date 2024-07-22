WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) Enters Free Agency

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

Former WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes, better known as Trevor Lee, is officially a free agent.

The high-flying wrestler, who held both the NXT Million Dollar Championship and the NXT North American Championship, was surprisingly released by WWE earlier this year shortly after his main roster debut.

Prior to his WWE tenure, Lee made a significant impact on the independent scene and IMPACT Wrestling (formerly TNA). With his non-compete clause now expired, the talented performer is ready to make waves in the wrestling world once again.

Where will Trevor Lee land next?

Tags: #wwe #nxt #cameron grimes #trevor lee

