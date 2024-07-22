WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Update on Bobby Lashley: Contract Status and Future Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

t was reported over the weekend that Bobby Lashley, known as "The Almighty One," is nearing the end of his WWE contract. Reports suggest that Lashley has already been internally removed from the company website, fueling speculation about his future. Lashley has been notably absent from WWE programming in recent months, along with his former manager, MVP.

According to the Wrestling Observer, both Lashley and MVP are expected to depart from WWE. The report highlights that the duo plans to reunite the popular Hurt Business faction, potentially in AEW. The reunion is rumored to include Shelton Benjamin, though Cedric Alexander is not expected to join due to his current WWE contract. It's important to note that since Lashley and MVP are still under WWE contract, these plans remain speculative, and no official offers have been made.

Since his return to WWE in 2018, Lashley has captured almost every major championship, except the Undisputed Universal title. He formed the Hurt Business in 2020 before the group disbanded, after which he aligned with The Street Profits.

Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #mvp #the hurt business

