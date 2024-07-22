WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MVP Hints at WWE Departure with Cryptic Instagram Post

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

Following the news of his removal from the internal roster, it seems MVP has possibly confirmed his departure from WWE.

On July 21, PW Nexus reported that former United States Champion MVP had been removed from WWE’s internal roster. This followed news that Bobby Lashley’s contract was set to expire and he could be leaving the company soon.

On July 22, MVP took to his Instagram account to post a quote that potentially confirms his WWE departure. The photo features a quote by Paulo Coelho, which reads:

“If you are brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”

The caption reads, “The saga continues…”, and ‘The World Is Yours’ by Nas was attached as the music for the post.

As previously reported, the former United States Champion also commented after the WWE departure rumors emerged.


