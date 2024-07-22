WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Three WWE Superstars Possibly Exiting Company Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

Three WWE Superstars Possibly Exiting Company Soon

It appears that three WWE Superstars may be on their way out of the company.

As previously reported, Bobby Lashley’s contract is set to expire within the next month, and he has already been removed from the internal roster.

In an update, MVP and Tamina Snuka are also no longer listed on the internal roster. This recent change typically indicates that they may be leaving the company, not returning anytime soon, or are injured. However, both MVP and Tamina are not currently injured; they are simply not being used.

Notably, MVP has made some controversial social media posts directed at Triple H in recent weeks, while Tamina hasn’t been used in several months.

Bobby Lashley's WWE Contract Set to Expire Soon, Future Uncertain

A top WWE Superstar might be leaving the company soon. Fightful Select reports that Bobby Lashley, a former world champion, is set to have [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 21, 2024 11:53PM


Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley #mvp #tamina snuka

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88597/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π