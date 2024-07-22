Three WWE Superstars Possibly Exiting Company Soon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It appears that three WWE Superstars may be on their way out of the company.

As previously reported, Bobby Lashley’s contract is set to expire within the next month, and he has already been removed from the internal roster.

In an update, MVP and Tamina Snuka are also no longer listed on the internal roster. This recent change typically indicates that they may be leaving the company, not returning anytime soon, or are injured. However, both MVP and Tamina are not currently injured; they are simply not being used.

Notably, MVP has made some controversial social media posts directed at Triple H in recent weeks, while Tamina hasn’t been used in several months.