Bobby Lashley's WWE Contract Set to Expire Soon, Future Uncertain

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2024

A top WWE Superstar might be leaving the company soon.

Fightful Select reports that Bobby Lashley, a former world champion, is set to have his WWE contract expire within the next month or two.

Although “The All Mighty” is still listed on the official WWE website, he has reportedly been removed from the internal roster behind the scenes.

Lashley has been absent from WWE programming for several months, and the Street Profits, with whom he was associated, have moved on in their storylines. He hasn't been featured in storylines since the spring and has only competed in five televised matches this year.

If a deal with WWE isn't reached, Lashley plans to continue wrestling elsewhere. Those close to him also hint that a return to combat sports isn't out of the question.

Source: Fightful Select
