Nia Jax Discusses the Evolution of WWE Locker Room Culture

Nia Jax has praised the supportive culture in the current WWE locker room.

Since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque took over the company following Vince McMahon's departure amidst allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault by former WWE employee Janel Grant, the backstage atmosphere has reportedly shifted.

CM Punk has previously spoken positively about the new dynamic. Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax elaborated on the more team-focused environment during a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast:

“So, the locker room culture, it’s constantly changing but I do find as though we have more of a support system for each other.

I come from a team background. I’ve played sports my whole life and it’s always been like you’re only as strong as your weakest link and I find as though, like previously, everybody took it more of a me, me, me sort of thing where it’s like, ‘I need to do this’ and now we’re like, ‘we all need to come together’ so I think it’s more of a team, a group effort in the locker room I feel.”

Jax revealed that talent are now encouraged to be creative and express themselves in the ring without fear of management repercussions:

“I also feel a lot of the creative and our producers are more just like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing but make sure you realize, go have fun. Go enjoy what you’re doing.’

It’s not like to where it’s like, oh my gosh, I did this. I’m gonna have so many repercussions when I get backstage. It’s more of just, try something. If it doesn’t work out, figure it out. We’ll figure it out later. It’s a different kind of culture, a different kind of atmosphere. I feel as though there’s just more support and encouragement.”

Nia Jax will look to capture gold once again when she challenges Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.