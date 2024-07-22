WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
El Desperado Takes Leave from NJPW for Meniscus Surgery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2024

NJPW announced Monday that El Desperado is taking a break to undergo surgery for a medial meniscus injury that has been bothering him for six months.

Desperado shared on his YouTube channel that now is the ideal time to focus on recovery, especially with the G1 Climax tournament featuring heavyweights. After his match with Chris Brookes in DDT, he decided to take time off to aim for reclaiming the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title.

Desperado stated that he was satisfied with his performance in the first half of the year but needed surgery to continue operating at "over 100%." He aims to return stronger, win next year’s Best of the Super Juniors, and inspire more.

Earlier this year, Desperado won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament and claimed the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title from SHO at NJPW Soul on June 16. However, he lost the title to DOUKI on July 5 in his first defense.

— Ben Kerin Jul 22, 2024 11:26AM


Tags: #njpw #el desperado

