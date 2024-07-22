Sycho Sid Believes WWE Hall of Fame Induction More Likely with Vince McMahon Gone

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE legend Sycho Sid feels there is a better chance for a WWE Hall of Fame induction now that Vince McMahon is gone.

Sycho Sid has stayed out of the professional wrestling limelight since WCW closed two decades ago. A former WWE and WCW World Champion, Sid was a top star in the 1990s.

In a recent interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, Sid discussed the possibility of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. He revealed:

“You’d think that they would offer that. Again, Vince [McMahon] didn’t like me so much; I think that’s why they haven’t offered me that.”

“But, with Vince being gone now, you’d think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money. It would help him if we did that,’ and it would help them as well.”

“You would think they might want to do everything they could to promote something like that. That might be something fun to start, too.”

“If you get back in, you might want to do something like a part-time deal, [be a] manager, or special — I think I was pretty good at interviews, too.”

“There’s always a lot of people having a hard time with that. If I could teach them, maybe I could help them do their interviews.”

Sycho Sid last appeared on WWE programming on the June 25, 2012 episode of Monday Night Raw, where he defeated Heath Slater in under two minutes. He was also part of the downloadable content in the WWE 2K17 video game.