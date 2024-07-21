SPOILER: Big Return Occurs at Post-Slammiversary TNA iMPACT Taping in Montreal

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A familiar face in the pro wrestling scene made an appearance at the TNA iMPACT taping on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

During the post-Slammiversary taping of TNA iMPACT, Matt Cardona made his return to TNA Wrestling.

Cardona interrupted the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander.

Cardona originally returned to TNA in March but was sidelined with a torn pec in April, delaying his comeback. He was previously aligned with De Lander at that time.