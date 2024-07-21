WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: Big Return Occurs at Post-Slammiversary TNA iMPACT Taping in Montreal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2024

A familiar face in the pro wrestling scene made an appearance at the TNA iMPACT taping on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

During the post-Slammiversary taping of TNA iMPACT, Matt Cardona made his return to TNA Wrestling.

Cardona originally returned to TNA in March but was sidelined with a torn pec in April, delaying his comeback. He was previously aligned with De Lander at that time.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #slammiversary

