AEW Music Producer Responds to Backlash Over Collision Theme Song Change

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 21, 2024

Starting with the July 20th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision, a new opening video music replaced Elton John’s iconic “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.” The theme change sparked some criticism on social media.

AEW music producer Mikey Rukus addressed the negative feedback with the following message via Twitter/X:

“Hey guys. It’s ok. I knew it would be universally hated. There’s no such thing as an upgrade from Elton. Change is inevitable. We tried something different with the college/gogo cadence. I knew many wouldn’t get it. Again, it’s ok. I’m happy with it, my team is happy with it. It’s not changing.”

Source: x.com
