WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Logan Paul Accepts LA Knight's Challenge for WWE SummerSlam Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2024

Logan Paul Accepts LA Knight's Challenge for WWE SummerSlam Title Match

The United States Championship picture for SummerSlam is set! On Friday Night SmackDown, a heated contract signing confirmed that Logan Paul will defend his title against LA Knight at the Biggest Event of the Summer on August 3rd.

Tensions flared during the segment. Paul initially hesitated to accept Knight's challenge, resorting to personal attacks. He addressed Knight by his real name, Shaun, and accused him of copying The Rock's mannerisms. Knight countered by referencing Paul's brother, Jake, who famously faced Mike Tyson in a boxing exhibition. Knight questioned Logan's toughness, prompting Paul to finally sign the contract. He vowed to dismantle Knight at SummerSlam, even taking aim at Knight's signature "yeah" catchphrase.

This match comes after weeks of Knight pursuing Paul, culminating in a surprising pool party crash at Paul's Puerto Rican home. Knight's relentless pursuit has finally earned him a shot at the gold.

Here's an updated look at the SummerSlam card, including both confirmed matches and potential bouts based on recent storylines:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damien Priest (c) vs. Gunther

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (expected)

WWE Announces Gauntlet Match, Knight vs. Escobar, and Tag Team Turmoil for SmackDown Next Week

Three matches have been confirmed for next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be taped following this Friday's live show i [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 20, 2024 11:47AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #la knight #logan paul #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88568/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π