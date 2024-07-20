Logan Paul Accepts LA Knight's Challenge for WWE SummerSlam Title Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The United States Championship picture for SummerSlam is set! On Friday Night SmackDown, a heated contract signing confirmed that Logan Paul will defend his title against LA Knight at the Biggest Event of the Summer on August 3rd.

Tensions flared during the segment. Paul initially hesitated to accept Knight's challenge, resorting to personal attacks. He addressed Knight by his real name, Shaun, and accused him of copying The Rock's mannerisms. Knight countered by referencing Paul's brother, Jake, who famously faced Mike Tyson in a boxing exhibition. Knight questioned Logan's toughness, prompting Paul to finally sign the contract. He vowed to dismantle Knight at SummerSlam, even taking aim at Knight's signature "yeah" catchphrase.

This match comes after weeks of Knight pursuing Paul, culminating in a surprising pool party crash at Paul's Puerto Rican home. Knight's relentless pursuit has finally earned him a shot at the gold.

Here's an updated look at the SummerSlam card, including both confirmed matches and potential bouts based on recent storylines:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damien Priest (c) vs. Gunther

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (expected)