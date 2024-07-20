WWE Announces Gauntlet Match, Knight vs. Escobar, and Tag Team Turmoil for SmackDown Next Week

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Three matches have been confirmed for next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will be taped following this Friday's live show in Omaha, Nebraska.

The main event will be a gauntlet match to determine the next challengers for the newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions, DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano). Six teams will battle it out: The Street Profits, Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews, The Bloodline (represented by Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa), Legado del Fantasma (Berto & Angel), Pretty Deadly, and The OC.

In a separate encounter, LA Knight will lock horns with Santos Escobar. With Knight securing a SummerSlam match against Logan Paul for the US Championship, Escobar isn't happy about being left out. Claiming he wasn't pinned during their Money in the Bank qualifying match, Escobar has challenged Knight to a fight. Knight, eager for some pre-SummerSlam action, has accepted.

Finally, a tag team grudge match will pit Bayley & Michin against Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax. Last Friday, Bayley took out Jax and destroyed Stratton's Money in the Bank briefcase, leading to Michin's victory over Stratton in a singles match. This upcoming bout promises to be a fiery continuation of their ongoing rivalry.

