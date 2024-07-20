Former WWE Champion Debuts in GCW as "The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jinder Mahal, a former WWE Champion, made a surprise debut for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) at their "So High" event on Friday night.

Following a match between Effy & Cole Radrick and The Rejects, a masked figure entered the ring and attacked Effy with Mahal's signature finisher, the Khallas. The mask was then removed, revealing Mahal to the crowd. He will now be wrestling under the name "The Maharaja" Raj Dhesi.

Mahal was released by WWE in April after nearly eight years with the company, including a stint in their developmental territory FCW. His 90-day non-compete clause has recently expired, allowing him to compete elsewhere.

Dhesi, formerly Mahal, has already announced several independent dates alongside a tag team match at AAA's Triplemania XXXII, where he and Satnam Singh will challenge for the AAA Tag Team Championships.