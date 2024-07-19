WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes to Open the Show, Contract Signing for US Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes to Open the Show, Contract Signing for US Title Match

Tonight's episode of SmackDown promises fireworks as WWE has announced several key segments.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will open the show, addressing the challenge laid down by The Bloodline. Last week, Solo Sikoa secured a SummerSlam title shot against Rhodes.

Also confirmed for tonight is a United States Championship contract signing. Champion Logan Paul will come face-to-face with his SummerSlam challenger, LA Knight. Paul will be looking to defend his title against Knight, who earned the opportunity with a recent victory.

The action starts in the ring with a singles match between Michin and Tiffany Stratton.

Hulk Hogan: Goldberg Should Have Remained Undefeated

Hulk Hogan recently heaped praise on Goldberg, reflecting on their significant history and financial successes in WCW. One of the most memo [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 19, 2024 08:01PM

 


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88562/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π