Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes to Open the Show, Contract Signing for US Title Match

Tonight's episode of SmackDown promises fireworks as WWE has announced several key segments.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will open the show, addressing the challenge laid down by The Bloodline. Last week, Solo Sikoa secured a SummerSlam title shot against Rhodes.

Also confirmed for tonight is a United States Championship contract signing. Champion Logan Paul will come face-to-face with his SummerSlam challenger, LA Knight. Paul will be looking to defend his title against Knight, who earned the opportunity with a recent victory.

The action starts in the ring with a singles match between Michin and Tiffany Stratton.