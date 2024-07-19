Hulk Hogan: Goldberg Should Have Remained Undefeated

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Hulk Hogan recently heaped praise on Goldberg, reflecting on their significant history and financial successes in WCW.

One of the most memorable moments was Goldberg’s victory over Hogan at the Georgia Dome in 1998, where he clinched the WCW World Heavyweight Title. Goldberg's legendary undefeated streak ended later that year at the hands of Kevin Nash, after being ambushed by Scott Hall with a cattle prod.

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Hogan shared his thoughts on the downfall of WCW and the decision by Turner/AOL to move away from wrestling. He then turned his focus to Goldberg.

“You could say, 'Well, Goldberg should have never been beat. He was an attraction.' From the movie industry to the entertainment industry, a lot of Jewish people were probably upset because this was the first time we ever had a 300-pound T-Rex killer. He was the second coming of Hulk Hogan as far as an attraction went.”

Hogan emphasized that attractions like Goldberg need to be handled differently.

Hogan added, “I think Goldberg should have still been undefeated. That might have been one of the things that would have kept the revenue stream coming in, but decisions were made, and different people were in control of the pie."