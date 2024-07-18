WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hulk Hogan Endorses Trump with Dramatic Shirt Rip at 2024 Republican National Convention

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

Hulk Hogan called Donald Trump a "gladiator" before dramatically ripping off his shirt to reveal a red Trump-Vance muscle shirt at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The retired professional wrestler, whose real name is Terry Bollea, took the stage Thursday night. "You know guys, I’ve known Donald Trump for over 35 years," he said. "He’s going to win in November and we’re all going to be champions again when he wins."

"They’ve thrown everything at Donald Trump," Hogan continued, as Trump looked on smiling. "And he’s still standing and kicking their butts." The wrestler, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, mentioned in 2015 that he wanted to be Trump’s running mate.

Hulk Hogan's ties to the Republican party are significant, with GOP megadonor Peter Thiel having funded the wrestler’s lawsuit against Gawker. The case followed Gawker's publication of a sex tape showing Hogan using racist language, resulting in Hogan winning the lawsuit and Gawker declaring bankruptcy.

Thiel, a staunch Trump supporter, also financed J.D. Vance’s Senate campaign in 2022, after hiring him at his investment firm post-Yale law school graduation.


Tags: #wwe #hulk hogan #donald trump #rnc

