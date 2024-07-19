Matt Hardy Signs Multi-Show Deal with Game Changer Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Veteran wrestler Matt Hardy is set to appear for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) on multiple dates, it was announced this week.

Hardy's debut will take place at GCW's "Now and Forever" event on August 2nd in Cleveland, coinciding with WWE's SummerSlam weekend. The news was confirmed by Hardy himself on his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

According to Hardy, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale first contacted him in April. However, a scheduling conflict with his surprise return to TNA at Rebellion forced him to decline the initial offer. Despite this, the two parties remained in contact and ultimately reached a multi-show agreement.

"This is more than just one appearance for me in GCW," Hardy said on his podcast. "We're going to do a multi-show deal, and it's going to be exciting."

Hardy hinted at additional details to come, including his opponent for the "Now and Forever" event and the potential for further developments. He also expressed his enthusiasm for the positive fan reaction to the news.

"I think it's really exciting that they announced it...and I think once you find out who I'm wrestling, people are going to go even more nuts," Hardy said. "I'm very much looking forward to it."