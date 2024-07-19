Xia Li Reflects on WWE Run, Shares Story of Attempted MMA Fight During NXT Days

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Xia Zhao (Xia Li) was released from WWE in April after seven years with the company. She's now scheduled for West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Queen of the Indies event and a kickboxing fight for the Combat Night promotion on August 3rd.

During a guest appearance on Busted Open, Zhao shared her thoughts on life post-WWE:

"Freedom. Recovery. Beat up. Restart… I feel great. I feel fantastic (in) every way."

She wasn’t afraid of what came next, having long wanted to take a fight. While in NXT, she almost secured a fight but had to cancel when WWE found out. Upon her release, her first move was contacting her coach about the next available fight date.

"I had many things even before I’m in the WWE but now, I feel more freedom. Yes, and right now, I can do fight. I’ve been (wanting a) fight for many years. Last time, I was in NXT. I almost get a fight but they find out so I had to cancel. So, the first day I get out, so I called my coach, ‘Hi coach. When is the next fight?’ And then my coach is like, ‘Oh, August.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m in.’ That’s the first thing after release, I call my coach. So I can get this back."

When asked how frustrating it was to not get her feet off the ground on the main roster, Zhao expressed no hard feelings:

"You know, I think it’s a lot like that happen. The only thing I can do (is) do everything I can do anyway. Train harder, bring ideas, everything. So, be on TV, I can’t control. They pick who gonna be the next so, I don’t feel any bad… Because I feel I give them all I can so I feel fine for me… Of course, I wish I could get more opportunity. That’s every talent there want to be that. But, we can’t help that, you know? I wish I can do more, I can show people more. But now, I’m free, I can show more. I can show whatever I want."

Zhao’s last match was against Natalya on an April 2024 episode of Main Event.

