Braun Strowman to Undergo Medical Evaluation Following Knee Injury on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

On the July 15th episode of WWE RAW, Braun Strowman faced World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. During the match, Strowman went over the barricade and seemingly injured his knee. Despite the injury, Strowman finished the match, but Priest emerged victorious. (H/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription)

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Braun Strowman was asked about the condition of his knee. He acknowledged that it was injured and planned to get it checked out.

"Knee is a little banged up. I have a doctor’s appointment this week to get it checked out," Strowman said. "If you’ve noticed, it’s been bugging me a little. I’ve been a little off-step the last couple of weeks. There’s been a little tweak going in there. When I caught it on the top of the barricade, I felt something move in my kneecap. I had a bruise on my knee at the end of the match. Not using it as an excuse, but it sure as heck didn’t help me not get beat."

WNS wishes Braun Strowman all the very best.

Source: facebook.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #braun strowman

