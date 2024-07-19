Mandy Rose Discusses WWE Creative Challenges

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has recently opened up about the creative challenges she faced during her tenure with the company, highlighting a stark contrast to the creative freedom enjoyed by current AEW star Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

Speaking on her “Power Alphas” podcast, Rose revealed that Mone had always sought more control over her character but often struggled to have her ideas implemented in WWE. "Good for her for doing what she did and now she’s able to have complete creative control which she was always big with. I remember in WWE, like, if she wasn’t happy with something, it was hard for her to be able to speak out about it because certain circumstances and people really weren’t going to change it," Rose explained.

Rose further elaborated on the difficulties of voicing concerns within WWE, stating that it was often “wasting your breath” to even speak out. "Then it was useless to even speak out cause you’re just wasting your breath," she added.

When asked about the possibility of joining AEW, Rose expressed appreciation for fans who want to see her back in action. She noted there is "no reason" she couldn’t join AEW but admitted she hasn’t decided whether she wants to return to the wrestling industry. Rose emphasized that she isn’t ruling out a return but is still considering her options.

