Kevin Owens Shares Positive Update on His Mother's Health

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Canadian star Kevin Owens delivered an emotional message on Smackdown, revealing his mother had been hospitalized. Owens said his mom was "fighting like hell" and that he could have been with her in the hospital.

Since then, there had been no updates on her health, worrying fans, especially after Owens wrestled at Money in the Bank 2024 but hasn't competed since.

Recently, Kevin Owens posted good news on social media. He shared a photo of his mom smiling in a hospital bed, holding one of his shirts that says "Just Keep Fighting," along with a simple three-word caption: "She Kicked Out."

WNS wishes KO's mom all the very best!