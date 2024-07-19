WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Special Guest Referee to Be Added to Major WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

Special Guest Referee to Be Added to Major WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match

WWE's SummerSlam Premium Live Event is set for Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. The confirmed matches are:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER

-WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

- WWE Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax

- WWE United States Champion Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

-More matches will be announced soon.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “there is a guest referee spot scheduled for one of the top bouts,” but it won't be for Ripley vs. Morgan.

Speculation suggests Seth Rollins might be the guest referee for the potential CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre match, stemming from the Money in the Bank storyline where Punk cost McIntyre the World Title.

WrestleVotes provided an update on the ongoing developments.

Source: x.com
