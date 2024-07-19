WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Reason Revealed for Bron Breakker's Loss at WWE Money In The Bank

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2024

Sami Zayn defied the odds and retained his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank with a clever counter. In a surprising finish, Breakker charged for a spear but Zayn connected with a well-timed kick to the face, followed by his signature Helluva Kick for the victory.

This was a major moment for the young Bron Breakker, marking his first title shot on the Raw brand since his NXT Championship reign. Many fans anticipated a title change for Breakker, but Zayn proved his veteran cunning.

The rivalry continues, with Ilja Dragunov's involvement hinting at a potential triple threat at SummerSlam. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a singles rematch remains the current plan. Meltzer suggests that defeating Breakker twice in a row would be a bold move. Instead, WWE might be positioning Breakker as the favorite heading into SummerSlam, making his eventual championship victory even more significant.

Meltzer wrote, “It would be a surprise for them to beat Breakker twice in a row. So it at least would feel like Breakker is the favorite to win, and the reason he lost first was so his title win would be on a higher profile show."

