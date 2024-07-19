Backstage Reason Revealed for Bron Breakker's Loss at WWE Money In The Bank

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sami Zayn defied the odds and retained his Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank with a clever counter. In a surprising finish, Breakker charged for a spear but Zayn connected with a well-timed kick to the face, followed by his signature Helluva Kick for the victory.

This was a major moment for the young Bron Breakker, marking his first title shot on the Raw brand since his NXT Championship reign. Many fans anticipated a title change for Breakker, but Zayn proved his veteran cunning.

The rivalry continues, with Ilja Dragunov's involvement hinting at a potential triple threat at SummerSlam. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a singles rematch remains the current plan. Meltzer suggests that defeating Breakker twice in a row would be a bold move. Instead, WWE might be positioning Breakker as the favorite heading into SummerSlam, making his eventual championship victory even more significant.

Meltzer wrote, “It would be a surprise for them to beat Breakker twice in a row. So it at least would feel like Breakker is the favorite to win, and the reason he lost first was so his title win would be on a higher profile show."