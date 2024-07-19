WWE Set to Sign Top Free Agents, Formerly Believed AEW-Bound

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to land top free agents once thought to be AEW-bound.

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the free agents after their TNA contracts expired in March. They concluded their run at the March 23rd TV tapings.

Formed in 2007, the Motor City Machine Guns have succeeded in promotions like ROH and NJPW. In TNA, they held the World and X-Division Titles and are three-time Tag Team Champions.

Previously reported to be AEW-bound, they continued to take independent bookings. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley are expected to be coming here [WWE], or at least that’s the talk within wrestling. Nobody has officially said anything.”

The tag team recently did their in-ring goodbyes to indie wrestling but have a booking set for next month. It was said, “Of late, the indications were WWE made the better offer but they were expected to be with whichever side made the best offer. Within wrestling, the belief is that they are WWE-bound.”

Tommaso Ciampa recently referenced them on social media, and PWInsider.com has also reported the news.

