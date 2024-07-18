WWE-TNA Partnership: Bully Ray Suspects Underlying Talent Grab Plans

On Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer and former TNA talent Bully Ray expressed his concerns about the relationship between WWE and TNA. He suggested that WWE might be luring TNA into a false sense of security before eventually poaching some of their top talents. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I think they’re going to do really great business together, they’re going to continue to do business together, and then Hunter [Triple H] is going to turn around and go, ‘Alrighty, we’re going to take all your talent, or we’re just going to buy you out.’”
“I think they’re genuinely interested in these talents, will use them as crossover programming, and when their contracts are up, they will make a genuine play for them. I would surmise that maybe that’s even been talked about between the powers that be in NXT and TNA.”
