Ric Flair Upset With ESPN Snub

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

Ric Flair is unhappy with the latest ESPN list.

ESPN recently unveiled their list of the top 100 athletes of the 21st century. While some of the biggest names in sports were highlighted, The Nature Boy feels his contributions were overlooked.

Taking to social media, Flair expressed his frustration:

"How In The Hell On God’s Green Earth Is Ric Flair Not Considered To Be One Of The Top 100 Athletes In The World??? I Should Actually Be In The Top 10. 16 World Titles, Actually 22. 1,200 Hour Matches, 15 Years Without A Day Off; A Cultural Icon & Worldwide Sensation. Good Lord, So Many People Have Lost Sight Of What Greatness Truly Is! I Never Pulled Out With A Calf Muscle Strain. Oh How The Times Have Changed! What A Bunch Of Bitches! I Get Tom Brady And All That, But Come On Let’s Get Serious!"

WWE announcer Pat McAfee also criticized the list, calling it a “sh*t show” on his talk show:

“What they chose to do in ranking the top-100 athletes from the 21st century, they only gave us 50-100 yesterday. What a s–t show. What an absolutely terrible list.”

The ESPN list focuses on achievements in the 21st century. Although Flair had standout moments in WWE starting in 2001, many of his greatest achievements occurred in the 20th century.

Source: x.com
