WWE Star Julius Creed’s Bloodsport XI Opponent Revealed

Josh Barnett announced today via social media that WWE star Julius Creed will be facing off against Matt Makowski at Bloodsport XI. The event is set for July 28th in Brooklyn, New York. The show promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring WWE’s Shayna Baszler, Brutus Creed, and Charlie Dempsey, along with stars from AEW, MLW, TNA, and more.
Julius Creed, renowned for his formidable collegiate wrestling skills, will be welcomed to Bloodsport by none other than Bloodsport and Bellator MMA veteran Matt Makowski. This matchup raises the question: can Creed’s wrestling prowess withstand Makowski’s strikes and submissions?
Event Lineup So Far:
Mike Santana vs. Homicide
Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski
Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
Mike Bailey vs. Akira
Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat
Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Woods
Brutus Creed vs. TBA
Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA
