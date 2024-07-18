WWE Star Julius Creed’s Bloodsport XI Opponent Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Josh Barnett announced today via social media that WWE star Julius Creed will be facing off against Matt Makowski at Bloodsport XI. The event is set for July 28th in Brooklyn, New York. The show promises to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring WWE’s Shayna Baszler, Brutus Creed, and Charlie Dempsey, along with stars from AEW, MLW, TNA, and more.

Julius Creed, renowned for his formidable collegiate wrestling skills, will be welcomed to Bloodsport by none other than Bloodsport and Bellator MMA veteran Matt Makowski. This matchup raises the question: can Creed’s wrestling prowess withstand Makowski’s strikes and submissions?

Event Lineup So Far:

Mike Santana vs. Homicide

Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski

Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

Mike Bailey vs. Akira

Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

Timothy Thatcher vs. Josh Woods

Brutus Creed vs. TBA

Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA