WWE Hall of Famer Kane and Linda McMahon Reunite at 2024 Republican National Convention

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

Glenn Jacobs, renowned in the wrestling world as the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Kane, reunited with his former boss at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Jacobs, who has served as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018, posted a photo with former WWE CEO and President Linda McMahon, which can be seen below.

McMahon served as the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019, and was all smiles in the picture. Linda, along with her husband Vince McMahon, has donated a significant amount of money to support Trump's initial campaign and reelection efforts. Vince has been reported to call Trump on a weekly basis, with both he and Linda counted among Trump's closest personal friends.

McMahon is slated to speak tonight at the convention, sharing the stage with another wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan.

Kane and Linda share a storied history, with the "Big Red Machine" having tombstoned Linda on an episode of WWE Raw back in 2003.


