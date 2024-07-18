WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Injured AEW Star Was Backstage At Last Night’s Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

Injured AEW Star Was Backstage At Last Night’s Dynamite

An AEW star who has been sidelined with an injury made an appearance backstage at last night’s Dynamite in Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to Fightful Select, Charlette Renegade of the Renegade sisters was the star in question, as she was in town seeking medical clearance from AEW’s medical team. Charlette has been out of action for the entirety of 2024 and has been working on her comeback for the past few months. Her sister, Robyn Renegade, was also backstage. The duo has developed a close relationship with the current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné.

