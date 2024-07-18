Injured AEW Star Was Backstage At Last Night’s Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An AEW star who has been sidelined with an injury made an appearance backstage at last night’s Dynamite in Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to Fightful Select, Charlette Renegade of the Renegade sisters was the star in question, as she was in town seeking medical clearance from AEW’s medical team. Charlette has been out of action for the entirety of 2024 and has been working on her comeback for the past few months. Her sister, Robyn Renegade, was also backstage. The duo has developed a close relationship with the current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné.