Hulk Hogan to Speak at 2024 RNC Ahead of Trump’s Nomination Acceptance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

MSNBC is reporting that pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will be making an appearance at the RNC today, Thursday, July 18, 2024.

"Two senior campaign officials confirmed to NBC News that Hulk Hogan will speak tonight at the RNC convention ahead of former President Trump formally accepting the GOP nomination for President of the United States," MSNBC reported.

In addition to "The Hulkster," the 2024 Republican National Convention will also feature Linda McMahon and UFC President / TKO Group executive Dana White.

At the RNC today, WWE Celebrity Hall of Fame inductee Donald Trump will accept the GOP nomination for the Republican party and will once again run for President of the United States.

Tags: #wwe #hulk hogan #donald trump #rnc

