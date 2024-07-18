Dark Side of the Ring: Season 6 in the Works

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Good news for wrestling doc fans!

Production is already underway for a new season of Dark Side of the Ring, according to PWInsider. While Vice TV hasn't officially announced it yet, the crew has begun filming interviews for upcoming episodes. They even have some extra footage leftover from season five.

Here's what we might see in season six: rumors suggest Billy Jack Haynes, Ludvig Borga, and Dennis Coralluzzo are among the wrestlers being considered for episode topics.