WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 6 in the Works

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2024

Dark Side of the Ring: Season 6 in the Works

Good news for wrestling doc fans!

Production is already underway for a new season of Dark Side of the Ring, according to PWInsider. While Vice TV hasn't officially announced it yet, the crew has begun filming interviews for upcoming episodes. They even have some extra footage leftover from season five.

Here's what we might see in season six: rumors suggest Billy Jack Haynes, Ludvig Borga, and Dennis Coralluzzo are among the wrestlers being considered for episode topics.

Ric Flair Upset With ESPN Snub

Ric Flair is unhappy with the latest ESPN list. ESPN recently unveiled their list of the top 100 athletes of the 21st century. While some o [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 18, 2024 10:37AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #dark side of the ring #vice #vice tv

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88532/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π