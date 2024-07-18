Rey Mysterio Undergoes Stem Cell Treatment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rey Mysterio, a revered veteran in professional wrestling, is facing physical tolls after a career spanning over 30 years. Despite his Hall of Fame status and nearing 50, he remains active in the ring, delivering stellar performances.

Mysterio recently underwent stem cell treatment to aid his body, signaling his current physical challenges. The RejuvStem clinic shared on Instagram that he received stem cells in his knees, shoulders, and wrist.

“We’ve got the man himself, a living legend in his own right, @619iamlucha is here in Cancun receiving cellular therapies to help him continue on his illustrious career within the world of professional wrestling. Rey has always been a huge advocate of cellular therapies and has attributed stem cells to the longevity he has had over a 35 year career. Today, Rey is receiving 300,000,000 cells via IV application, as well as localized injections for his knees, shoulder and wrist.”

WNS wishes Mysterio all the best with his recovery.