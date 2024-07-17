WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Slams Merchandise Department for Re-Releasing Classic CM Punk Shirts

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

CM Punk’s WWE return has primarily been about merchandise, with the company releasing both new and retro Punk shirts.

Among these is a controversial shirt from Punk’s time as the leader of The Nexus in 2011, upsetting original Nexus leader, Wade Barrett.

Barrett took to Twitter to express his frustration, writing:

"A NEXUS shirt?! WTF is this BS? And who in the merch dept. is getting a slap this Friday? cc @DMcIntyreWWE"

Barrett has previously criticized Punk for costing Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle in Glasgow. He also noted he was reprimanded for his comments about Punk at the Money in the Bank post-show.

