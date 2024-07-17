WWE Reportedly Sweetened Stephanie Vaquer's Deal to Compete with AEW Offer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During AEW’s Forbidden Door event, Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer had a solid encounter. This match became the catalyst for Vaquer becoming the most desirable name in pro wrestling last week, attracting interest from both WWE and AEW. Ultimately, she signed with WWE, who reportedly matched AEW's offer.

Stephanie Vaquer confirmed her departure from CMLL and NJPW last week. She relinquished the CMLL Women’s Tag Team Championship and the CMLL Women’s Championship, citing personal reasons that also prevented her from participating in FantasticaMania.

Subsequently, it was revealed that Stephanie Vaquer has officially signed a contract with WWE, surprising fans with the swift turnaround.

While speaking on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, sports reporter and Las Vegas Raiders’ radio announcer Harry Ruiz claimed, “WWE had plans laid out for her for a full year, and she loved that aspect of it. WWE bumped up their offer to match the money AEW was offering her because NXT contracts aren’t big. So, she’s going to be on something similar to Giulia, who came over from New Japan, and she’s going to be in NXT.”

Stephanie Vaquer was allegedly contacted by Shawn Michaels just before AEW finalized their deal with her, and AEW allegedly didn’t provide her with travel support for Forbidden Door. Vaquer has already made her in-ring debut in WWE last weekend. Fans will now see how she fares as part of the WWE family.