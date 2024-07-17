Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov Headlines Latest WWE Speed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The latest edition of WWE Speed is now online, featuring the renewal of an intense NXT rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. The match is part of the ongoing #1 contendership tournament. It ended in a time limit draw, resulting in Baron Corbin, last week's victor, earning a title shot against Andrade.

Triple H promoted the episode on Twitter, saying: "We’re revisiting one of #WWENXT’s fiercest rivalries… and we’re taking the fast track there. It’s @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR vs. @Carmelo_WWE today on #WWESpeed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X."

