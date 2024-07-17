Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov Headlines Latest WWE Speed

The latest edition of WWE Speed is now online, featuring the renewal of an intense NXT rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. The match is part of the ongoing #1 contendership tournament. It ended in a time limit draw, resulting in Baron Corbin, last week's victor, earning a title shot against Andrade.
Triple H promoted the episode on Twitter, saying: "We’re revisiting one of #WWENXT’s fiercest rivalries… and we’re taking the fast track there. It’s @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR vs. @Carmelo_WWE today on #WWESpeed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X."
We’re revisiting one of #WWENXT’s fiercest rivalries… and we’re taking the fast track there. It’s @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR vs. @Carmelo_WWE today on #WWESpeed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/H6RAtFZEH7— Triple H (@TripleH) July 17, 2024
TODAY on #WWESpeed:— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2024
Former #WWENXT Champions, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @Carmelo_WWE, square off for a spot in the #WWESpeed Semifinals. Who will face @BaronCorbinWWE NEXT WEEK? 👀 pic.twitter.com/d2ekWo9GqQ
⚡ Fox Fills Friday Night Slot vacated by WWE SmackDown with College Sports
Fox has unveiled its Fall 2024 schedule, revealing the fate of the Friday night slot previously occupied by WWE SmackDown. The professional [...]— Ben Kerin Jul 17, 2024 01:36PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com