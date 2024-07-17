WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov Headlines Latest WWE Speed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

The latest edition of WWE Speed is now online, featuring the renewal of an intense NXT rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov. The match is part of the ongoing #1 contendership tournament. It ended in a time limit draw, resulting in Baron Corbin, last week's victor, earning a title shot against Andrade.

Triple H promoted the episode on Twitter, saying: "We’re revisiting one of #WWENXT’s fiercest rivalries… and we’re taking the fast track there. It’s @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR vs. @Carmelo_WWE today on #WWESpeed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X."
 

Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #speed #carmelo hayes #ilja dragunov

