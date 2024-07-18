MJF Steals AEW International Championship in Dramatic Open AEW Dynamite 250

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) shocked the wrestling world by defeating Will Ospreay to capture the AEW International Championship in the opening match of AEW Dynamite 250.

The action-packed 60-minute encounter nearly went to a time-limit draw. However, with just seconds remaining and the referee momentarily incapacitated, MJF capitalized by striking Ospreay with the Dynamite Diamond ring to secure the pinfall victory.

This controversial finish sets the stage for a potential rematch at the upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium next month. Ospreay had multiple opportunities to end the match, including a chance to use his signature Tiger Driver 91 move. However, his hesitation, stemming from a storyline injury inflicted on Bryan Danielson, proved costly. This allowed MJF to push Ospreay into the referee, creating the opening for his unorthodox win.

